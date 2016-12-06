Bellefonte police issue statement on crash

Bellefonte’s police department issued a statement on its Facebook page regarding a single-vehicle crash involving one of their officers.
It is unknown how the cruiser became stuck on the sidewalk on the 500 block of Willowbank Street, causing damage to the sidewalk and vehicle. The police department said the crash was reportable and that information about it would be made public.
“We are aware that the public has questions regarding this event, and details will be released once this investigation has been completed,” the police department said. “We thank you for your patience and the continued support of our department.”
Sgt. Dan Holliday also addressed borough council Monday night and said that an outside agency was investigating the incident.
The crash quickly gained notoriety in Bellefonte, particularly after Justin Ripka, who lives on the street, posted pictures.
“People came out to look around at what happened and were stopping to take pictures, too,” he said Saturday night. “I guess it’s a big deal for Bellefonte. I didn’t think it’d be a big deal. Then I saw my post on Facebook had been shared about 150 times.”
His post has been shared more than 1,200 times.
