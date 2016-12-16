Fire engulfs old Wolf’s Furniture building

Firefighters from Centre, Clinton and Lycoming counties fought a three-alarm fire Friday in downtown Lock Haven.
The fire began at 37 Bellefonte Avenue in the old Wolf’s Furniture store that is now vacant, according to firefighters. The fire was contained to one building, though surrounding structures were evacuated.
The cause of the fire, which began at about 6:30 a.m., is still under investigation. It took several hours to put the fire out.
City of Lock Haven Fire Department chief Bob Neff, who is still at the scene, will provide more information on the fire at a later time.
