Trooper Weaver followed standard procedure, police say

State Trooper Landon Weaver followed protocol Friday evening when he was shot and killed.
He traveled alone at about 6:30 p.m. to a home on Bakers Hollow Road in Juniata Township in Huntingdon County and was shot after he arrived, according to police. He was investigating a protection-from-abuse order.
Weaver, 23, joined state police at Huntingdon in December 2015.
Police say Jason Robison, whose criminal record dates back to 2005 according to court documents, was the man who shot and killed Weaver. Robison was later shot and killed by police, because he ignored orders and threatened more officers, according to authorities.
Robison, 13 days before Weaver’s killing, wrote on his Facebook page that the only good cop was a dead cop. The post was deleted about six hours into the manhunt for Robison, who was hiding in an abandoned mobile home, according to police.
Robison died late Saturday morning.
