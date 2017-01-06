Pa. physician general demonstrates how to buy Naloxone

1:56 A Dog's Tale from Jail helps inmates and furry friends Pause

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl

2:06 Funeral procession for Trooper Landon Weaver

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

3:22 Remapping the human mesentery in a way never seen before

6:21 Man with dementia hears music from his era and lights up

1:21 Video: On living and loving with Alzheimer's

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football