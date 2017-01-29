Protesters rally against President Trump’s executive order on refugees

The area just outside of the Allen Street Gates, which separate Penn State’s campus and downtown State College, was very loud on Sunday afternoon — a non-football weekend, no less.
People of all ages chanted and waved signs to protest an executive order that was signed by President Donald Trump on Friday. The order placed a 120-day suspension on refugee entrance into the United States and barred entry to citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days.
The protest grew out of a similar event hosted on Saturday night by Penn State juniors Fanta Conde and Pasma Ayad. Organized on the fly, between 12 and 15 people showed up at the Allen Street Gates that evening, equipped with hastily made signs.
Thanks in large part to Facebook and other social media, the crowed on Sunday was substantially bigger.
“I hope that immigrants and refugees worldwide know that we stand with them,” Conde said.
She was both surprised and moved by the size of the turnout, a multitude of people all bearing a similar message.
“We just need to start seeing people as human,” Conde said.
Freshman Milan Liu was part of a two-person team holding a banner that read “Refugees Welcome.” The duo was positioned precariously close to the street, where passing cars honked in solidarity.
Liu, who recently participated in the in the Women’s March on Washington, was invited to the protest through Facebook and felt compelled to attend in opposition to Trump’s executive order.
“It’s not what I stand for, it’s not what America stands for, so I’m here to protest it,” Liu said.
In a message posted on the Penn State website, international students, faculty and scholars were urged to carry their immigration documents with them while traveling within the United States. University president Eric Barron said that they are monitoring developments closely to determine how the order might affect the school.
Please know that the university fully supports all members of our academic community. We remain committed to respecting and honoring the dignity of each individual, embracing civil discourse and fostering a diverse and inclusive community.
Penn State President Eriv Barron
“Please know that the university fully supports all members of our academic community. We remain committed to respecting and honoring the dignity of each individual, embracing civil discourse and fostering a diverse and inclusive community,” Barron said.
Toward the back of the crowd, Marc and Becky Friedenberg stood with their two small children. In some ways this was a teaching moment, a chance to prove that everybody is the same on the inside.
“We might be in a bubble here in State College but there’s love everywhere,” Marc Friedenberg said
Frank Ready: 814-231-4620, @fjready
Comments