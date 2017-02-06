New details released in Penn State student’s death

State College police detective Keith Robb provided new details in the death of Timothy Piazza, a Penn State student who died Saturday.
Timothy Piazza allegedly fell down basement stairs at about 11 p.m. Thursday at Beta Theta Pi’s fraternity house on Penn State’s campus, according to Robb. Piazza, a sophomore who was a brother in the fraternity, was unconscious and unresponsive the next morning when first responders were notified by a caller about Piazza’s condition.
Police responded to the call at the fraternity house at 10:49 a.m. Friday. Piazza was then taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center and later flown to Hershey Medical Center where he died.
The investigation is ongoing, and a cause and manner of death has not been determined, according to Robb. Fraternity members are reportedly cooperating with detectives and will provide police with video surveillance at the fraternity house.
Beta Theta Pi has been suspended by its general fraternity and Penn State, according to a release on the frat’s website, for the duration of the investigation.
“Our deepest sympathy goes out to Tim’s family and friends during this mournful time,” Penn State spokeswoman said in an email Saturday. “Our Student Affairs staff through CAPS is reaching out to students who desire counseling. Anyone who feels they need assistance should not hesitate to contact CAPS.”
