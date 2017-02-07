Coroner rules student’s death accidental, report says

Timothy Piazza’s death has been ruled accidental, according to FOX43.
The Centre Daily Times requested the coroner’s report Monday, but has not yet received a copy.
Dauphin County Coroner Graham Hetrick determined that the Penn State student’s death was accidental, stemming from traumatic injuries he suffered in a fall down the basement stairs of Beta Theta Pi’s fraternity house on the university’s campus.
The fall occurred at about 11 p.m. Thursday, according to State College police, and Piazza’s condition was not reported until 10:49 a.m. Friday. Piazza was unconscious and unresponsive when police arrived. He was first taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center, flown to Hershey Medical Center and pronounced dead Saturday in Dauphin County.
Beta Theta Pi’s general fraternity temporarily suspended the frat’s operations for the duration of the police investigation. Penn State spokeswoman Lisa Powers said the fraternity is no longer considered a valid student organization.
