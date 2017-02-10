Man pronounced dead at landfill, identified by authorities

William L. Pierce, of Dubois, was pronounced dead at about 1:30 p.m. Friday at Greentree Landfill in Kersey, Pa.
An AP report said that the Wednesday landfill collapse caused several workers to be buried. All of the other landfill employees were rescued.
Crews began the search Wednesday for survivors buried in trash and loose soil. Pierce had been driving a garbage compactor at the time, according to the Associated Press, which said it’s not the first time there has been an issue at Greentree Landfill. Advanced Disposal, which owns the landfill, was fined $8,500 in 2015 following an unidentified incident related to safety concerns.
