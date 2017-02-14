Multi-vehicle crash reported along Route 322 near Philipsburg

State police at Philipsburg are reporting a multi-vehicle crash along U.S. Route 322 heading toward Port Matilda.
Police could not give many details at this time, but multiple police officers, fire vehicles and EMS vehicles responded to the crash Tuesday morning. PennDOT is reportedly on the scene as well as multiple tow trucks en route.
It is unknown how many, if any, injuries there are at this time.
Road closures will be intermittent, police said, as the scene is handled. This story will update as more details become available.
