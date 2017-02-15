AccuWeather VP to run for Harris Township supervisor

Richard Frank, the vice president of creative at AccuWeather, announced on Wednesday his intention to run for Harris Township supervisor.
Frank serves as secretary on the Happy Valley Special Hockey Association board and has previously held board positions with the Penn State Advertising and Public Relations Alumni Network, the Central Pennsylvania Creative Professionals and the Student Sharing Coalition in Maryland, according to a press release.
Frank graduated from Altoona Area High School in 1990 and from Penn State in 1994, the release said.
“Playing an active role in local government is crucial to protecting our way of life,” Frank said in the release. “I want to make certain the hard working families of Harris Township have a voice in the important policies and decisions that shape the beautiful and historic community we all call home.”
From CDT staff reports
Comments