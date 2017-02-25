Rep. Thompson’s constituents hold town hall, without him

0:08 EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser Pause

0:38 I-99 crash scene where man was arrested in Amber Alert case

4:39 Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win

1:06 New efforts to stop America's opioid abuse problem

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

1:24 The Keim's Thon Family Carnival

1:04 Teacher gets hair cut for Thon

6:54 Owen Bonn's fight against cancer