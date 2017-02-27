Local

February 27, 2017 11:02 AM

John Legend scheduled to appear at Centre Hall music festival

From CDT staff reports

Music makes the people come together — that and names like John Legend typically do the trick.

On Monday morning, the Karoondinha Music and Arts Festival announced some of the talent scheduled to appear at Penn’s Cave and Wildlife Park this summer. Highlights include Daya, The Roots, Mavis Staples and Chromeo.

The Centre Hall based jamboree will run from July 21 to 23 but a limited quantityof general admission passes will be available Wednesday on karoondinha.com. For $249 plus fees, ticket holders will gain access to all three days of the festival and a 20’x20’ site on the GA campgrounds.

Karoondinha Music and Arts Festival lineup

John Legend

Odesza

The Roots

Chromeo

Alessia Cara

X Ambassadors

Needtobreathe

Maren Morris

St. Lucia

Daya

Alunageorge

Jon Bellion

Watsky

Marian Hill

Misterwives

Jacob Collier

Mavis Staples

Coin

Pvris

Olivia Holt

Colony House

Jordan Fisher

The Griswolds

Caveman

Drake White and the Big Fire

Dreamers

Morgan James

Ripe

Wild Child

Chukwudi Hodge

Lawrence

City of the Sun

Andy Allo

Spencer Ludwig

Syncopated Ladies

Shy Girls

Mikaela Davis

Sarah Reich

Little Hurricane

Tall Heights

Fasho

Savoir Adore

Mail the Horse

Welshly Arms

Alaman

Harts

Lemont

Bad Bad Hats

Busty and the Bass

Hollis Brown

