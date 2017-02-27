John Legend scheduled to appear at Centre Hall music festival

Music makes the people come together — that and names like John Legend typically do the trick.
On Monday morning, the Karoondinha Music and Arts Festival announced some of the talent scheduled to appear at Penn’s Cave and Wildlife Park this summer. Highlights include Daya, The Roots, Mavis Staples and Chromeo.
The Centre Hall based jamboree will run from July 21 to 23 but a limited quantityof general admission passes will be available Wednesday on karoondinha.com. For $249 plus fees, ticket holders will gain access to all three days of the festival and a 20’x20’ site on the GA campgrounds.
Karoondinha Music and Arts Festival lineup
John Legend
Odesza
The Roots
Chromeo
Alessia Cara
X Ambassadors
Needtobreathe
Maren Morris
St. Lucia
Daya
Alunageorge
Jon Bellion
Watsky
Marian Hill
Misterwives
Jacob Collier
Mavis Staples
Coin
Pvris
Olivia Holt
Colony House
Jordan Fisher
The Griswolds
Caveman
Drake White and the Big Fire
Dreamers
Morgan James
Ripe
Wild Child
Chukwudi Hodge
Lawrence
City of the Sun
Andy Allo
Spencer Ludwig
Syncopated Ladies
Shy Girls
Mikaela Davis
Sarah Reich
Little Hurricane
Tall Heights
Fasho
Savoir Adore
Mail the Horse
Welshly Arms
Alaman
Harts
Lemont
Bad Bad Hats
Busty and the Bass
Hollis Brown
