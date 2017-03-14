How much snow have you gotten?

It’s a winter wonderland, and most of the county has decided to take a snow day.
As of about 7 a.m. Tuesday, snow accumulations ranged from 4 to 8 inches in Centre County. Snowfall amounts in the county increase going west to east, according to the National Weather Service. Heavy snow is expected to continue to fall through the morning until it tapers off at about noon.
Local school districts, charter schools and Penn State closed due to the snow storm. Businesses and services around the county are also feeling the impact of the snow storm.
The Centre Area Transportation Authority is operating, though some routes could be delayed due to road conditions and the customer service center is closed. All flights in and out of University Park Airport have been canceled. Some businesses have announced closures on social media.
Several municipalities have declared snow emergencies with the request the residents remove cars from streets to allow crews to plow roads. Fire departments have also asked that residents clear snow off fire hydrants.
A winter storm warning is in effect until 10 p.m. throughout the county.
Blizzard warnings were issued for parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont, according to the Associated Press, which also reported that Gov. Tom Wolf deployed 700 National Guard members would be deployed in response to the snow storm.
