DA Parks Miller announces candidacy for re-election

The Centre County district attorney is running for re-election on the Democratic ticket.
Stacy Parks Miller put out a press release Tuesday announcing her candidacy for her third term as district attorney.
“Serving as Centre County District Attorney has been an incredible privilege and honor. I am seeking another term to continue to uphold the law, protect our community and stand up for victims of crime, especially the most vulnerable members of our community. While I am proud of the reform we have achieved, with the changing face of crime, there is always new work to be done,” Parks Miller said in her release.
Parks Miller took office in 2009 and was re-elected in 2012. According to her announcement, she oversees 3,000 cases annually and her office has handled 19,000 cases since she took office.
Her focus has been on child abuse, sexual assault and animal cruelty. She is a founding member of the Centre County Children’s Advocacy Center.
She also noted her record on the opioid epidemic and sentencing for first-time offenders.
“My office is tough on those who come to our community to poison our residents for profit,” she said. “We must treat the addicts, we must reduce demand and we must separate dealers from users to fight the problem. This is just one of the steps to fight this issue.”
