Houserville ranked the No. 3 place to live in America

There’s no place like home.
And those who live in Houserville can say there aren’t many places better than home.
Niche released its annual rankings Tuesday of best places to live in America, a list after more than 15,000 communities where considered. Houserville ranked No. 3 and Lemont was placed at No. 11 in the United States. The communities were No. 2 and No 4., respectively, in Pennsylvania.
“These new rankings explore 228 cities and over 15,000 towns and neighborhoods to find the best places to live in the U.S. based on crime, public schools, cost of living, job opportunities and local amenities,” Niche said in a release. “Data used in this ranking was pulled directly from the U.S. Census, FBI, BLS, CDC (and) millions of reviews from residents.”
Houserville was graded at an A+ for public schools, housing and good for familes, A for nightlife and B for diversity. Lemont was nearly graded identically, but was given a C+ for diversity. Neither community received a crime grade.
In Pennsylvania, State College was No. 27, Park Forest was No. 32 and Boalsburg was No. 53.
