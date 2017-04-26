PennDOT announces $195 million in infrastructure projects for central Pennsylvania

Governor Tom Wolf and the state Department of Transportation announced in a release a string of projects, based largely in the north central Pennsylvania region.
The projects will cost a combined $195 million to improve roadways and bridges.
Two Centre County projects will cost about $50 million. The state will continue to work on the Waddle Road Bridge for about $14.7 million. There will also be an Interstate 80 restoration project for a 14-mile stretch, largely in the Snow Shoe area.
The I-80 project has not been bid, though the estimated cost is $35 million.
“It’s exciting to note the many improvements Pennsylvanians will see this year across this rural, nine-county region,” Wolf said. “Travel, along with the delivery of goods and services in our more rural areas, is vital to our residents and these improvements will make that travel more convenient, efficient and safe.”
The combined road improvements in the region will include 210 miles of paving, 54 bridges repaired or replaced and 276 miles of seal coating or micro-surfacing.
Clearfield County projects include improvements to the Route 322 intersection in Bradford Township and restoration to Route 255, a combined total cost of $9.2 million.
Clinton County’s biggest project will cost $5.4 million for the resurfacing of Route 120 in downtown Lock Haven.
