Benninghoff to host series of town hall meetings

State Rep. Kerry Benninghoff is about to have a few conversations with constituents.
He plans to have five town hall meetings from May to June, according to a release from his office.
“With so much happening in Harrisburg, I like to provide periodic updates on key issues, such as the state budget, pension reform, efforts to combat the heroin and opioid epidemic and more,” Benninghoff said in the release. “But the most important part of these meetings is hearing the questions and concerns of the people of Centre and Mifflin counties. I really hope to have a great turnout at each of these sessions.”
The first town hall meeting will be May 1 at the College Township Municipal Building at 1481 E. College Ave.
Other town hall meetings will be May 3 at the Spring Township Municipal Building, 1309 Blanchard St. in Bellefonte; May 15 at Union Elementary School, 95 N. Penn St. in Belleville; May 17 at the Ferguson Township Municipal Building, 3147 Research Drive; and June 1 at the Old Gregg School Community Center, 106 School St. in Spring Mills.
Each town hall meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m.
