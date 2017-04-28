Police to honor fallen state trooper in ceremony

There have been 97 state troopers who gave their lives in the line of duty since the department was created in 1905, and members have a way of honoring each of them.
State police will hold its an annual public memorial ceremony May 2, and this one will pay special tribute to Landon Weaver, the lone state trooper to die in the line of duty in 2016.
Weaver was shot and killed Dec. 30 in Huntingdon County. He traveled alone to a home on Bakers Hollow Road in Juniata Township where police say he was shot and killed by Jason Robison, a man with a criminal record dating back to 2005. Weaver was investigating a protection-from-abuse order.
State police expect hundreds of troopers will be in attendance to join Weaver’s family members. Weaver’s wife Macy will be presented with the Pennsylvania State Police Cross, an award given “posthumously to the next of kin of a member whose life was lost under honorable circumstances in the performance of duty.”
A new memorial wall and searchable computer kiosk will also be unveiled at the ceremony, presenting stories of each of the 97 troopers who died in service.
The ceremony will be at 9:30 a.m. May 2 at the State Police Academy at 175 East Hersheypark Drive in Hershey.
