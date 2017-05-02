Local

DNCE, Chance the Rapper, Paramore and more stars added to Centre Hall music festival

By Frank Ready

Chance the Rapper, Paramore and Sturgill Simpson were among the 30 artists added to the Karoondinha Music and Arts Festival lineup on Tuesday morning.

Karoondinha now boasts a roster of 80 plus performers for the inaugural camping festival, which will take place from Friday, July 21 to Sunday, July 23 at Penn’s Cave and Wildlife Park in Centre Hall.

Tuesday’s additions join the already crowded lineup of big name performers like DNCE, John Legend, The Roots, Porter Robinson, Dillon Francis, Young the Giant, Chromeo, Alessia Cara, Leon Bridges, X Ambassadors, The Revivalists and Daya.

Local stars include Lemont, Pure Cane Sugar and Olivia Jones.

“We have assembled a team of experienced ‘festival’ professionals to help bring our vision to life,” said Kaleena and Paul Rallis said in a release. “Collectively, the team of 60-plus full-time and hundreds more part-time (professionals) have worked on some of the most successful and well-established music festivals in the country. They are all extremely dedicated to Karoondinha and are working together seamlessly to take the necessary steps to ensure every aspect — including logistics, staging, production, security, medical, traffic, guest services, food and beverage — are handled in the best ways possible.”

Passes to the three day festival can be purchased by visiting http://karoondinha.com.

