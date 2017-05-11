Local

May 11, 2017 8:20 AM

Police say missing girl, 13, is endangered

From CDT staff reports

A 13-year-old girl is endangered, according to state police at Lewistown.

Austyn Lease, of Lack Township, was last seen at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in Milford Township. She was wearing a red, white and blue shirt, blue jeans with holes in the knees and orange and black converse shoes.

She is 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs about 135-pounds. She has hazel eyes and long blonde hair.

“Police believe this person may be at special risk of harm or injury due to a serious medical condition,” state police said on social media.

Anyone with information about Lease should call 717-320-1010.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Man, young boy injured in crash

Man, young boy injured in crash 0:27

Man, young boy injured in crash
No parent should have to go through this, Jim Piazza says 3:47

No parent should have to go through this, Jim Piazza says
Strong winds sweep State College 3:30

Strong winds sweep State College

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos