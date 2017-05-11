Police say missing girl, 13, is endangered

A 13-year-old girl is endangered, according to state police at Lewistown.
Austyn Lease, of Lack Township, was last seen at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in Milford Township. She was wearing a red, white and blue shirt, blue jeans with holes in the knees and orange and black converse shoes.
She is 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs about 135-pounds. She has hazel eyes and long blonde hair.
“Police believe this person may be at special risk of harm or injury due to a serious medical condition,” state police said on social media.
Anyone with information about Lease should call 717-320-1010.
