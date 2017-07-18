State College area man reported missing since July 4

State College police are attempting to locate an area resident reported missing since July 4.
According to police, Charles L. Hunt, 74, was reportedly last seen at his residence two weeks ago by his neighbors. Hunt, who has Alzheimer’s, has a suspended driver’s license, but still drives his car.
Hunt’s car is not at his residence, police said. His neighbors reported he sometimes becomes disoriented and will not return home for a few days.
Hunt drives a maroon 2000 Subaru Outback, police said, with a Pennsylvania registration DAL-8716. The vehicle is reported to be in poor condition.
Police described Hunt as a white male, 5 feet, 7 inches inches tall, weighing 200 pounds with white hair. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 234-7150 or submit a tip through the police website.
