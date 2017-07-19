Body found near Mount Nittany Middle School

State College police found human remains Tuesday between Mount Nittany Middle School and Centre Hills County Club’s golf course.
Police, according to a release, were following up on a lead to locate 74-year-old Charles Hunt, who has been missing for 15 days from his State College area home. Police have not positively identified the body. Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers will make the identification of the body, though there is no timetable.
Police said the body is “most likely” Hunt.
“Further information on this case will be released pending positive identification of the deceased,” police said in a release. “Foul play is not suspected at this time.”
Police said the area where the body was found is being treated as a crime scene despite the unlikelihood of foul play.
Hunt was last seen at his residence on July 4 by his neighbors, who reported that he sometimes gets disorientated and would not return home for a few days. Hunt is 5-feet, 7-inches tall and 200 pounds with gray hair.
