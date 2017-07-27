New Sheetz location to open soon

The newest Sheetz location in the State College area will open on time.
The Sheetz at 215 Colonnade Blvd. will have its grand opening Aug. 31, according to company spokesman Nick Ruffner. Construction began on the project in March, with the goal of completion by August.
The 6,000-square foot Sheetz store will have 10 gas pumps, two outdoor seating areas and the other usual amenities: touch-screen ordering systems for food, an ATM and indoor restaurant seating. The store will also sell beer.
The latest opening marks the third Sheetz within 2 miles of each other. The first and second stores are located off North Atherton Street and Valley Vista Drive.
The store will employ about 30 to 35 people, Ruffner said.
Keystone Commercial Real Estate owns the land, which also features a Cracker Barrel restaurant, a hotel pad and two restaurant or retail pads.
