2 women injured in rollover crash

Two women were taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center for injuries they suffered in a two-vehicle rollover crash.
The crash occurred at about 9 a.m. Friday on South Atherton Street near East Whitehall Road in State College, according to State College police Lt. Brad Smail.
A Saturn SUV was traveling southbound on South Atherton Street when the driver turned left to go into Talbots’ parking lot. A red sedan was traveling northbound on South Atherton Street, and the vehicles hit near the entry to the parking lot. The Saturn SUV rolled over and landed on its roof, leaving two women in the car entrapped. First responders extricated them out of the back of the vehicle.
The female driver of the red sedan was evaluated at the scene and not transported to the hospital, according to Smail.
Smail said he did not believe that the women in the SUV, who were transported to the hospital, suffered serious injuries.
Alpha Fire Company and Centre Lifelink EMS also responded to the scene.
Police closed one lane of northbound traffic and reopened the road at 9:45 a.m.
Comments