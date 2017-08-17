New restaurant coming to State College

A new restaurant is under construction and will open soon in downtown State College.
Kondu, which originated in Harrisburg, will find its second home in Happy Valley.
The new eatery will bring Japanese cuisine to 132 S. Allen St., next to the recently opened Amazon store. Kondu will take the place of Aurum Jewelers and Goldsmiths, which closed in January after more than two decades in business.
Kondu’s Harrisburg location opened in September and offers bubble tea, gyoza, chicken teppanyaki and sushi burritos, which are served in a fast food fashion. Gyoza is a pan-fried dumpling, and teppanyaki is a Japanese form of grilling on iron. The sushi burritos include non-seafood options, such as grilled steak and chicken.
The eatery’s owner, Ricky Chen, has told media outlets in Harrisburg to think of Kondu as “the Japanese version of Chipotle or Panera Bread.”
Temporary signage has been removed from the building’s facade to renovate the South Allen Street storefront and to post permanent signage. The temporary signage said the restaurant would “open soon.”
The eatery has not made any announcements on an opening date and ownership has not responded to requests for comment.
Shawn Annarelli: 814-235-3928, @Shawn_Annarelli
Comments