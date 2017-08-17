Nittany Valley Water Coalition continues talks with Toll Brothers

Nittany Valley Water Coalition members had a second meeting with Charles Elliott, of Toll Brothers, on Wednesday to discuss potential alternative sites for the developer’s student housing development.
Two weeks ago, the water coalition proposed seven Penn State-owned properties to Elliott, Toll Brothers Campus Living managing director, that they believe could be suitable alternatives to the 43.5 acres on Whitehall Road in Ferguson Township where the The Cottages at State College is slated to be built.
Terry Melton, a water coalition member, said Toll Brothers seemed especially interested in a site in Ferguson Township that’s along West College Avenue near the golf course.
There are several other sites they’re also looking at as viable options, she said.
“We had another positive meeting (Wednesday). Toll Brothers Apartment Living is continuing to explore the best possible solutions to address concerns and to continue a productive dialogue with Penn State and the Nittany Valley Water Coalition,” a statement from Toll Brothers said.
Penn State officials have also been involved in ongoing discussions.
“We feel (Toll Brothers is) really on board and are very, very excited, along with us, about potentially doing this,” Melton said.
A lot has happened since the student housing development received final approval in November 2015.
A lawsuit filed by residents against Ferguson Township has been working its way through the courts. Protesters have occupied the site for more than 75 days, with no intention of leaving despite the “no trespassing” signs that were posted July 20.
Sarah Rafacz: 814-231-4619, @SarahRafacz
