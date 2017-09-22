90-year-old man dies in motorcycle, car crash

State police at Rockview have identified a man who died in a crash involving a motorcycle and a car.
First responders were dispatched at 7:48 a.m. Friday to the intersection of East College Avenue and Walker Meadow Boulevard.
Harold Earl Zimmerman, 90, was operating a Harley Davidson. The motorcycle rear-ended a Ford Focus making a left turn at the intersection, according to police. Zimmerman died in the crash. The other motorist, an 80-year-old man, was not identified and police did not disclose if he was injured.
It is unknown if Zimmerman was wearing a helmet. Police have not released further details about the crash.
The road was closed for several hours except for residents of the Walker Meadows neighborhood.
State police at Rockview, Pleasant Gap Fire Company and the Centre County Coroner’s Office personnel responded to the scene.
Shawn Annarelli: 814-235-3928, @Shawn_Annarelli
Comments