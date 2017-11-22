Nittany Mall anchor store will not participate in Black Friday deals

Big box stores typically have major Black Friday sales, leading to long lines of shoppers and mad rushes to get the best deals.
Sears might be a ghost town.
The anchor store at Nittany Mall has decided to not honor Black Friday deals due to its impending closure, which has prompted Sears to hold liquidation sales of 10 to 40 percent off remaining items. Sears Auto Center, which is not closing, will honor Black Friday deals.
Sears Holdings announced the anchor store’s closing on Nov. 2 and is one of 18 that will close.
“Sears Holdings continues its strategic assessment of the productivity of our Kmart and Sears store base and will continue to right-size our store footprint in number and size. In the process, as previously announced we will continue to close some unprofitable stores as we transform our business model so that our physical store footprint and our digital capabilities match the needs and preferences of our members,” a statement by Sears Holdings said.
The Nittany Mall location will remain open through at least Christmas and will most likely close in late January. Sears will give eligible employees severance packages.
Nittany Mall has not responded to requests for comment.
