Man, 31, dies in Christmas Day crash

A single-vehicle crash in Clinton County resulted in a man’s death.
Nathan K. Crist, 31, of Montgomery, was driving Christmas Day on U.S. vRoute 220 in Bald Eagle Township between the Mill Hall and Lock Haven exits. Crist’s vehicle, which was no detailed in a state police at Lamar report, was traveling northbound at 1:13 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle at a curve in the road.
Crist’s vehicle traveled into the opposing lane of traffic, back into the correct lane and slid until it hit a guide rail. The vehicle began to rollover after hitting the guide rail, traveled into an embankment about 50 feet east of the road and caught fire. According to state police, the fire became fully involved.
Clinton County Coroner Zach Hanna pronounced Crist dead at the scene.
State police at Lamar said in its report that Crist was traveling at an unsafe speed, which caused the crash.
Castanea Fire Company, and Martin Motor Company also responded to the scene.
