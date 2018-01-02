Did you forget to claim a $200,000 lottery jackpot?

While some people are walking around dreaming about the giant lottery jackpots on the line this week, someone in Centre County could have a small fortune awaiting them and not realize it.
According to the Pennsylvania Lottery Commission, a $200,000 prize was scored on a ticket sold at the Uni-Mart in Boalsburg.
It is the first prize so large the store has sold, according to Raj Singh at the Uni-Mart.
The commission didn’t indicate when the ticket was purchased, but the five winning numbers —23-29-36-39-42— were drawn on Saturday, shortly after Penn State’s win over Washington in the Fiesta Bowl, so maybe the winner was a little occupied with celebrating and hasn’t checked their tickets yet.
“Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated,” the commission said in a release.
That winner has up to a year to claim a Cash 5 prize. The commission says anyone “holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 717-702-8146 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.”
The big tickets at play in Pennsylvania and other states in the two large interstate games are Mega Millions and Powerball. The two are currently both over in frenzied territory, with the Mega Millions jackpot at $343 million and the Powerball at $440 million.
Both tickets are $2 apiece, and the drawings are just a day apart. Mega Millions numbers pull at 11 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays, while Powerball is the same time on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
According to the lottery commission, one Pennsylvanian won a $10,000 prize from MegaMillions on Friday, while three people in the Keystone State picked up $50,000 Powerball prizes on Saturday.
Chances of winning the jackpots are about one in 302 million for Mega Millions and about one in 292 million for Powerball.
The largest U.S. jackpot in history was a $1.6 billion Powerball prize picked up in January 2017. Do you know what you’d do with that kind of money?
