More Videos

'Thank you for the love and support!' BEA wrestling team surprises dying fan 59

'Thank you for the love and support!' BEA wrestling team surprises dying fan

Pause
Flood watch in effect for Centre County 19

Flood watch in effect for Centre County

State College police respond to situation at Easterly Parkway Elementary 26

State College police respond to situation at Easterly Parkway Elementary

Nestle Waters conducts economic impact study 113

Nestle Waters conducts economic impact study

This app could help you eat cheaper locally 23

This app could help you eat cheaper locally

Firefighters battled a 2nd alarm fire Saturday 23

Firefighters battled a 2nd alarm fire Saturday

Owner discusses her new State College restaurant 21

Owner discusses her new State College restaurant

Don Hahn has a lot of pride in being new mayor 74

Don Hahn has a lot of pride in being new mayor

She said 'Yes!' 13

She said 'Yes!'

Leo is happy to be back with his family 14

Leo is happy to be back with his family

High school students across the United States left their schools on Wednesday morning to draw attention to gun violence in classrooms. Here are their videos of the protests. New York Times
High school students across the United States left their schools on Wednesday morning to draw attention to gun violence in classrooms. Here are their videos of the protests. New York Times

Local

More than 50 Bellefonte students risk disciplinary action to walk out of school

By Sarah Rafacz

srafacz@centredaily.com

March 14, 2018 04:51 PM

More than 50 Bellefonte Area High School students risked disciplinary action to participate in a national movement honoring the Parkland, Fla., school shooting victims and protesting gun violence.

At 10 a.m., they walked out and gathered in front of the school for 17 minutes in honor of the 17 victims.

“It feels wrong that we should have to worry about our lives during school time,” said Alex Hunziker, a BAHS senior who walked out.

A letter sent to parents earlier in the week from Bellefonte Area School District cited “supervision and safety concerns” about having students leave the building. A safe location within the school was announced for students wishing to assemble and communicate their ideas.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to the letter, students who chose to exit the building would be held accountable to the school’s disciplinary code of conduct, which could result in detention or suspension.

Hunziker disagreed with the school district’s decision because it was supposed to be a student-run movement, and it was supposed to be public. But, he said he understood the safety concerns.

“It sucks that because we’re standing for what we believe in, we’re gonna get disciplined, but also from a logical standpoint I can understand why it’s happening,” Hunziker said.

He said the students who went outside were asked to write their names down when they re-entered the building.

Calls to the district about whether the administration would follow through with the disciplinary actions went unreturned Wednesday.

But the students are prepared for it if it comes.

“We all knew what we were getting into, and we knew the repercussions of our actions,” Hunziker said. “It’s not like we were ignorant to what the consequences were gonna be.”

At other districts in the county, everything went smoothly.

Read More

No one left the building at Philipsburg-Osceola, according to Superintendent Gregg Paladina.

“We had some go to our designated location in the auditorium, but they were respectful,” he said in an email.

About 300 Bald Eagle Area High School students sat in “absolute silence” for 17 minutes in the school’s gymnasium, Principal Jack Tobias said, adding that he couldn’t have been prouder about how they behaved.

Penns Valley Area School District didn’t return a request for comment Wednesday, but had planned to provide a designated location within the school for students who wished to gather and contact their local legislators.

A press release said students who chose to gather outside of that area would be subject to the school’s disciplinary code of conduct.

Sarah Rafacz: 814-231-4619, @SarahRafacz

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

'Thank you for the love and support!' BEA wrestling team surprises dying fan 59

'Thank you for the love and support!' BEA wrestling team surprises dying fan

Pause
Flood watch in effect for Centre County 19

Flood watch in effect for Centre County

State College police respond to situation at Easterly Parkway Elementary 26

State College police respond to situation at Easterly Parkway Elementary

Nestle Waters conducts economic impact study 113

Nestle Waters conducts economic impact study

This app could help you eat cheaper locally 23

This app could help you eat cheaper locally

Firefighters battled a 2nd alarm fire Saturday 23

Firefighters battled a 2nd alarm fire Saturday

Owner discusses her new State College restaurant 21

Owner discusses her new State College restaurant

Don Hahn has a lot of pride in being new mayor 74

Don Hahn has a lot of pride in being new mayor

She said 'Yes!' 13

She said 'Yes!'

Leo is happy to be back with his family 14

Leo is happy to be back with his family

'Thank you for the love and support!' BEA wrestling team surprises dying fan

View More Video