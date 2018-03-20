Will speeds on highways be reduced due to the snow storm?
How much snow will we get? Enough to change your plans

By Shawn Annarelli And Lauren Muthler

sannarelli@centredaily.com

lmuthler@centredaily.com

March 20, 2018 08:03 AM

Forecasts for the next nor’easter have been inconsistent in the days leading up to the winter storm.

Projections in the last week have ranged from a dusting in State College to 12 inches, though the latest predictions have finally settled somewhere in the middle in the hours before snow hits the region.

The National Weather Service has forecast 4 to 5 inches for the region. The Weather Channel and AccuWeather said the State College area could get up to 6 inches of snow.

Meteorologists anticipated warmer weather on Tuesday in State College, which would have held off the snow. Temperatures instead will be low enough through Tuesday and into Wednesday to have sustained snow accumulation.

Forecasts were difficult, according to NWS meteorologist Matt Steinbugl, because there were two weather systems to account for at the same time.

“The weather system itself initially looked like one system but it turned out to be two interacting systems, causing a complex interaction ... and our model system has difficulty predicting the interactions at a longer range,” Steinbugl said on Monday.

The heaviest snow will begin at about 2 p.m. Tuesday and continue through noon Wednesday.

Shawn Annarelli: 814-235-3928, @Shawn_Annarelli

