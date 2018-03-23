Outside Beta brothers' hearing, Corman, Piazza family introduce anti-hazing legislation

During a break in the preliminary hearing for 11 defendants charged in connection to 19-year-old Timothy Piazza's death, Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman stood on the steps outside the courthouse with Piazza's parents, Jim and Evelyn, to introduce anti-hazing legislation.
"Our emotions are mixed because as much as we believe in the need for this legislation, the very reason that we are here reminds us of how much our life has been impacted over the past 13 months as a result of hazing," Jim Piazza said. "I, of course, am talking about the death of our son Tim as a result of the egregious hazing and disregard for human life at the hands of the very individuals that he was looking to become friends with."
Video footage showed that Piazza had 18 alcoholic drinks in 82 minutes on Feb. 2, 2017, at a bid acceptance event at the Beta Theta Pi fraternity house on Penn State's campus. He allegedly fell down the basement steps at the fraternity multiple times, suffering traumatic injuries to his head and spleen.
Senate Bill 1090, "The Timothy J. Piazza Antihazing Law," is meant to address prevention, enforcement and transparency.
Never miss a local story.
"As a parent, if it were me, I probably would've crawled into my bed, pulled up the covers and stayed there," Corman, R-Benner Township, said. "But because of their courage, we are here to make sure that this never happens again."
The bill creates tiers for hazing. Hazing resulting in serious bodily injury or death would be a third-degree felony, which could include fines of up to $15,000 and imprisonment up to seven years. Hazing resulting in bodily injury would be a third-degree misdemeanor, which could include fines of up to $2,500 and imprisonment up to one year. Other hazing would be a summary offense.
It also creates a category of "organizational hazing," where groups, such as a fraternity, sorority or club, could be held to the hazing tiers if the organization "intentionally, knowingly or recklessly" promotes hazing.
An "institutional hazing" category would include places in the state that grant associate or higher academic degrees. Hazing offenses by an institution would be punishable with a fine of up to $5,000. Aggravated hazing by an institution would be punishable with a fine of up to $15,000.
Other provisions in the bill include that institutions and high schools must: adopt written policies against hazing; provide copies of their policies to all organizations within the institution or school; have programs for enforcing the policies and penalties for violations; maintain reports of all violations of the institution's antihazing policy or state or federal laws related to hazing; and establish safe-harbor criteria to protect someone from prosecution for involvement in hazing if that person is seeking assistance for someone who needs help.
Penn State President Eric Barron attended the press conference.
"This is a powerful bill. It'll make a difference. I just want to make sure everybody knows that we need it to be passed. We should pass it as fast as we can," he told reporters.
Comments