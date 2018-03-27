Penn State student found dead

A Penn State student was found dead Monday morning, according to The Daily Collegian.
The Collegian reported that Charles Cudlipp, a 25-year-old undergrad, was discovered by his parents, who were visiting, in his Happy Valley Motor Inn apartment, located at 1245 S. Atherton St. in State College.
State College police don't suspect foul play, according to The Collegian, and the cause of death is unknown.
Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers said an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday night.
It'll take about four to six weeks to get the results, as it will include a toxicology report, he said.
He reportedly lived alone, according to The Collegian.
"We were saddened to learn of the passing of Charles Cudlipp," Penn State said in a statement. "Charles was a chemical engineering major from Gibsonia, Pennsylvania, expected to graduate in summer 2018. Our deepest sympathies go out to Charles’ family and friends during this difficult time. Staff from our Office of Student Affairs are reaching out to his family to offer any and all necessary support. Counseling services are available for campus community members to help them cope with this tragic loss."
