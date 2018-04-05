Centre County leaders kick off Sexual Assault Awareness Month

There are seven words that every survivor of sexual violence needs to hear.

"I believe you," and "It's not your fault."

That's what Larry Conrad, a sexual assault survivor and advocate, told those in attendance at Thursday's "Embrace your Voice" kickoff event for Sexual Assault Awareness and Child Abuse Prevention month at the Centre County Courthouse Annex.

"To know that you are believed and that others don’t blame you, that’s a solid foundation that makes all the rest of the survivor’s progress and recovery possible," Conrad, of Carlisle, said.

Every 98 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted, and one out of every six women has been a victim of rape or attempted rape in her lifetime, according to the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network.

Sexual violence doesn't discriminate. Victims come in all shapes and sizes, and from all age groups and gender identities, Judge Katherine Oliver said.

The problem will continue until the culture is changed, she said.

"By not talking about (these issues), I submit that we unwittingly perpetuate the problem," Oliver said. "We continue to tolerate a culture of disrespect and abuse that permeates and shapes our lives today and that we also pass on to each generation."

People can make a difference by taking "sudden, decisive opportunities" to speak up, Conrad said. That means not staying silent when someone tells an "altar boy" joke or when someone gets catcalled.

Survivors listen and notice who lets an off-colored comment slide, leading them to write those people off as unworthy of their trust, he said.

"A survivor’s ability to trust is catastrophically undermined by the attacks they have suffered," Conrad said. "Once your trust has been so drastically and utterly betrayed, how exactly are you then to trust someone else?"

Everyone knows someone who has been sexually assaulted or abused — you just might not be aware of what they've experienced, he said.

Imagine being among the more than 100,000 people at a Penn State football game at Beaver Stadium. Based on the statistics, about 20,000 in attendance would be survivors of sexual abuse, Conrad said.

Centre County District Attorney Bernie Cantorna said law enforcement is ready to listen and provide a safe place for people to come forward and tell their stories.

"Victims and survivors can, should come forward — you will be heard," Cantorna said.