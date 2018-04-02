What local neighborhood was named the No. 2 place to buy a house in America?

Life is great in several local neighborhoods, according to Niche, and one was just shy of being named the best place to buy a house in the United States.
Niche released its annual rankings after grading the quality of local education options, crime rates, housing trends, employment statistics and access to amenities.
Lemont was named the No. 2 place to buy a house after scoring the top possible grades for public schools, housing and being good for families, though scored slightly lower for nearby nightlife options and diversity. The small community in State College ranked below Wilshire Heights in Dallas. The crime rate in the area was too low to grade, according to Niche.
Houserville, which is on the north side of East College Avenue, ranked as the No. 2 place to live in Pennsylvania. The community scored nearly identical grades compared to Lemont, though the value of homes in Lemont was higher. Houserville was ranked the No. 15 place in the United States to buy a house.
Lemont was the No. 7 place to live in Pennsylvania, Boalsburg was No. 9 and downtown State College was No. 26.
