An area business was damaged by fire. Here's when it might reopen

Volunteers are busy cleaning up Wednesday after a fire engulfed a Tyrone business.
Emergency crews were called to Martin's Garden Center, located at 3278 Birmingham Pike, at about 10 p.m. Tuesday for the blaze.
The building was full engulfed by the time crews arrived, according to WTAJ. Crews were on scene until at least 12:45 a.m.
"I would like to thank everyone for their hard work last night on our commercial fire," Alexandria Fire Company Chief Tom Weyer posted on the company's Facebook page. "First, I would like to thank our members for their quick response and the initial hit on the large fire. To the mutual aid companies, I’d like to thank you for your services. They were greatly appreciated. To everyone, I would like to commend you for your quick actions and excellent teamwork to knock the fire down. A great job was done by all."
Through no one one was injured, the owners told WTAJ that there was major damage to three of the greenhouses and to the retail side of the business. The production houses were left mostly unharmed.
"Clean up in process, with an amazing amount of generous volunteers!" the family-owned business posted Wednesday on Facebook with photos of the charred greenhouses. "We have a strong community and have never been more thankful and overwhelmed with all your kindness and loyalty!"
Martin's hopes to reopen Saturday.
