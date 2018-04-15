19-year-old dies in 3-vehicle crash

A 19-year-old died in a three-vehicle crash Sunday in Huntingdon.
Carter Riley Brown was driving at 7:35 a.m. toward Adenheim Cottaeg Road when his vehicle crossed into the west bound lane of traffic. His Honda Civic hit the rear driver's side of a Toyota Camry driven by Bryan Meddellin, of Harrisburg, and then a hit another Toyota Camry driven by Deborah Lukens, of Lewistown, head on. Meddellin's vehicle continued to travel west and hit several mailboxes before rolling over.
Brown, of Mercersburg, was pronounced dead at the scene. Lukens, 62, was taken to J.C. Blair Hospital for unspecified injuries, and Medellin, 44, was not injured in the crash.
An investigation into the fatal crash by state police at Huntingdon has not been closed.
Mill Creek Fire Company and EMS, Huntingdon EMS, CARS unit and several state troopers responded to the scene.
Comments