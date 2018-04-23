What is happening in Harrisburg with Stacy Parks Miller?

When Stacy Parks Miller talked about her job as Centre County district attorney, she was forceful and adamant, calling herself the county's "top law enforcement official."
Now that former official is on the hot seat.
Parks Miller's disciplinary hearing in front of the Disciplinary Board of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania is taking place in Harrisburg. After eight years of standing in front of judges in Courtroom 1 at the Centre County Courthouse, she is now on the defensive in Courtroom 3002 at the Pennsylvania Judicial Center.
A complaint was filed against Parks Miller in February 2017, while she was running for re-election to what would have been her third term. In August 2017, after she lost the primary to her successor, Bernie Cantorna, the board scheduled a hearing, which was delayed in November and again in December.
Parks Miller is accused of engaging in ex parte communications with judges. One of them, Centre County Judge Jonathan Grine, has already accepted a letter of counsel from the Judicial Conduct Board.
The other charge involves the use of a fake Facebook page to "snoop."
Check back for updates.
Comments