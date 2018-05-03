More than 700 acres have been destroyed by a wildfire. Crews are still trying to contain it

A prescribed burn that got out of control in Centre County engulfed more than 700 acres of land.
And it isn't over yet.
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Incident Management Team is on the scene trying to contain the wildfire, according to a DCNR release.
"Plans are now in place to complete the containment lines and to secure them from potential flare-ups from the wildfire," the release said. "This will continue until fire managers determine that they have it controlled to the point that further spread of the fire is unlikely. Mop-up of hot spots and continuing patrol of entire fire will be in place until this occurs. This is the hard and tedious type of work that wildland firefighters are trained for."
The wildfire began on Tuesday when high winds blew embers about 2,500 feet from an in-progress prescribed burn into fuels outside the operation area to an area near Yost Ridge Road in Burnside Township.
"Crews stopped operations when the conditions changed, but the fire existing at that time provided the embers that were lifted across the drainage," a release said. "Prescribed fire plans have very detailed fuel and weather considerations. They also have contingency plans written to cover situations like this, and they were immediately implemented."
Fire companies from several counties responded to the wildfire, but high winds, heavy fuels and rough terrain made controlling the spread of the blaze difficult.
A red flag warning was issued by the National Weather Service after the wildfire to warn against controlled burns.
Comments