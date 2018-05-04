Coroner called to scene of I-99 crash

A medical emergency Friday morning on Interstate 99 has caused traffic delays while motorists and first responders tried to save a life.
They were unsuccessful after performing CPR for more than 40 minutes.
A vehicle drove off the road and up an embankment, according to Centre County dispatchers, at about 9:30 a.m. near the 67.5 mile marker just north of the Gray's Woods exit. Other motorists stopped and performed CPR until Alpha and Port Matilda fire companies arrived on scene, according to Alpha Fire Company Chief Jason Troup.
Firefighters and medics were unable to revive the person, and Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers was dispatched to the scene.
Sayers said a man died. An autopsy will be performed Saturday to determine the cause of his death.
