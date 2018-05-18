Three vehicles were involved in a crash Friday on South Atherton Street.
2 helicopters called to scene of State College crash

By Shawn Annarelli And Frank Ready

sannarelli@centredaily.com

fready@centredaily.com

May 18, 2018 02:58 PM

A three-vehicle crash resulted in several people being injured and entrapment, according to Centre County dispatchers.

The crash occurred at about 2:45 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Shingletown Road and South Atherton Street near State College. First responders are working on extricating people from a vehicle.

Two helicopters responded to the Pennsylvania Military Museum where two people were flown to a hospital for serious injuries, according to dispatchers.

Those traveling should avoid the area where there is a lane restriction.

Boalsburg and Alpha fire companies, State College police and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation responded to the scene.

This story will be updated.

