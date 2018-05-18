2 helicopters called to scene of State College crash

A three-vehicle crash resulted in several people being injured and entrapment, according to Centre County dispatchers.
The crash occurred at about 2:45 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Shingletown Road and South Atherton Street near State College. First responders are working on extricating people from a vehicle.
Two helicopters responded to the Pennsylvania Military Museum where two people were flown to a hospital for serious injuries, according to dispatchers.
Those traveling should avoid the area where there is a lane restriction.
Boalsburg and Alpha fire companies, State College police and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation responded to the scene.
This story will be updated.
