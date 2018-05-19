Police release details on 5 people injured in crash

Five people were injured in a three-vehicle crash, according to State College police Sgt. Kelly Aston, and the combined efforts of witnesses and first responders made a positive difference.
An ER doctor was traveling nearby when the crash occurred, and like other motorists in the area, stopped to check on those involved.
"She was able to stop and assist with the scene, so she was extremely helpful," Aston said. "She was able to give us some information pretty quickly about injuries, which was able to be relayed back and forth to the ER and, moving forward, with the helicopters."
The crash occurred at about 2:45 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Shingletown Road and South Atherton Street near State College and involved a Dodge truck, Cadillac SUV and Chevrolet sedan.
Two people were flown to UPMC Altoona for serious injuries and are in stable condition at the hospital, Aston said. Three other people were taken by Centre LifeLink EMS to Mount Nittany Medical Center and released after treatment.
An investigation into the crash has not been completed, though Aston said witness statements and information gathered at the scene gave an early indication that one of the vehicles traveling southbound on South Atherton Street and turning left onto Shingletown Road failed to yield to oncoming traffic.
"In a tragic situation like that, I always find that the reassuring thing is all of the people involved working so well together, like the fire companies, the ambulance, police, passersby, witnesses, everyone who was willing to assist," Aston said. "They made something that was pretty awful go as smoothly as it possibly could."
Boalsburg and Alpha fire companies and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation also responded to the scene.
