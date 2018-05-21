Police identify man killed in motorcycle crash

The motorcyclist who died in a Sunday crash has been identified by state police at Rockview.
Derek Oneal Lehman, 29, of Rebersburg, was driving his motorcycle over a small hill at about 6:30 p.m. when it hit the back of an Amish buggy just beyond the top of the hill.
He was traveling on Broad St. toward Main St., and the crash occurred at 102 Broad Street in Rebersburg. An autopsy will be performed this week, according to Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers.
Lehman had no passengers and no one on the Amish buggy was injured, Miles Township Fire Company Chief Eric Miller said. The buggy rolled onto its side during the crash, but the horse was not injured.
Miles Township Fire Company fire police closed the road for the state police reconstruction unit to investigate the crash, and the road was reopened at 8:30 p.m.. Penns Valley EMS and state police also responded. State police at Rockview could not provide comment at the scene.
