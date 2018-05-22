Uni-Mart closes after tractor-trailer crashes into storefront

A local Uni-Mart's unexpected destruction isn't solely a loss for owner Harpal Singh and his employees.
It's a loss for everyone in the community, Singh said.
A tractor-trailer driven by an unidentified motorist hit the convenience store at 10:15 p.m. Monday, resulting in the right third of the Howard storefront being caved in. The vehicle hit the store about 15 feet from Rachel Barner who witnessed the tractor-trailer make a sharp right turn over a curb and crash into the building.
"My whole thing was to get down and call the police," Barner said. "I was freaking out and saw the whole building coming down. This is the first time this has ever happened to me, obviously, so I called (police) and my boss at the same time, looked up and ran out."
No one was injured in the crash, according to Howard Fire Company Chief Eric Alterio.
"My understanding is he was trying to turn around, and he went over a curb," Alterio said. "My guess is he hit the gas instead of the break and hit the building."
Singh was watching surveillance of the store when the crash occurred and said his first concern was for Barner.
"We were worried for our employee who was working here," Singh said. "Everybody is OK, and that's the most important part."
The Uni-Mart will be closed for an undetermined amount of time, Singh said. He could not estimate the cost of the damage to the building.
"It's really disheartening, because everyone comes here and everyone shops here," Barner said. "I just started here, and I love working here. Knowing that for a while I won't be working here is sad, but I'm hoping we can fix it up really quick and be better than we were before."
