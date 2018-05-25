Is Eat'n Park returning to State College? Sort of

Wave goodbye to Ye Olde College Diner and say Hello Bistro.
A member of the chain of fast-casual restaurants will be replacing the diner at 126 W. College Ave. The property formerly home to Ye Olde College Diner was sold by Daniel and Farideh Barbet to 126 College Ave Partners LLC for $1.5 million, according to Centre County records. The limited liability company's partners include Eat'n Park Hospitality Group President Jeff Broadhurst and Eric Goldberg, who has ties to Hello Bistro.
The parent company of Hello Bistro has aimed to place a restaurant in downtown State College since closing Eat'n Park in 2015 off North Atherton Street.
"We've always had a strong connection to the State College community," said Becky McArdle, manager of communications for the Eat'n Park Hospitality Group.
Hello Bistro was designed to target millennials, and the first was opened in 2014 near the University of Pittsburgh. McArdle described the vibe of the restaurant as exciting, smart and sassy.
The food on Hello Bistro's menu includes burgers, grilled sandwiches, salads and soups. An opening date for the State College location has not yet been determined, but McArdle said that they are looking to employ between 40-50 team members.
"We're definitely excited to be a part of the community and we want people to be excited about us," McArdle said.
