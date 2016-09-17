Tractor trailer rollover on 322, expect long delays leaving game

If you’re leaving Beaver Stadium, you’re going to wait longer than usual.
A tractor trailer going eastbound rolled over on State Route 322 going away from Beaver Stadium and State College, according to State College police. Penn State Athletics said in a release that the crash occurred between the College Avenue and Oak Hall exits on 322, which is between State College and Boalsburg.
One lane is open, but police advise drivers to use an alternate route and to expect long delays. If you do drive near the crash site, be cautious and watch out for emergency personnel.
It is unknown if anyone suffered injuries in the crash.
