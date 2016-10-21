It may be the ‘worst case of flooding’ in more than a decade

Centre County Commissioners Mike Pipe, Mark Higgins and Steve Dershem have declared a disaster emergency in Centre County.
Some Milesburg and Howard residents were rescued and evacuated due to flooding early Friday morning. Other areas in the county were also flooded.
National Weather Service meteorologist Charles Ross said the area was hit with four to seven inches of rain, which caused flooding, evacuations and water rescues. It is unknown if anyone was injured in the flooding.
Bald Eagle Area High School has been set up as a shelter for those evacuated.
“People have to be real careful out there,” Ross said. “There’s a lot of water out there. It’s still pretty dangerous travel.”
Centre Daily Times reporter Jeremy Hartley was able to travel as far as Moose Run and Spring Creek in Milesburg before flooded roads became impassable. Flares marked impacted roads and warned drivers to proceed at their own risk.
Robert Holt, Milesburg resident and Bellefonte police officer, helped evacuate neighbors and move them to safety in his truck. He said he hadn't been spared from the rain as his basement had flooded. He believed the worse flooding was in the Howard area where boat rescues were underway.
Indicating the passengers in his truck, he said he was taking his neighbors to BEA High School. BEA will have school, but is on a two-hour delay.
Bellefonte Area School District has a professional learning day, according to superintendent Michelle Saylor, which means students have a schedule day off. Bellefonte will determine what to do for its homecoming game.
Ross said it may be the ‘worst case of flooding’ in the Milesburg and Howard areas since Hurricane Ivan in 2004. About two more inches of rain could fall Friday morning in Centre County. There is a flash flood warning in effect until 7:30 a.m.
Britney Milazzo contributed to this report.
