Fire causes power outage for about 750 customers

Fire police were dispatched to the intersection of Blue Course Drive and West College Avenue for a transformer fire.
The fire caused a power outage for about 750 customers, according to West Penn Power, which dispatched crews to the scene to repair the damage. Power could be restored by about 7 p.m.
Ferguson Township police have noted on Twitter that lights are out at some intersections. Drivers should not drive through when there is a power outage, but must instead stop at intersections if the lights are not on.
