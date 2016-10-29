Community

October 29, 2016 5:33 PM

Fire causes power outage for about 750 customers

From CDT staff reports

Fire police were dispatched to the intersection of Blue Course Drive and West College Avenue for a transformer fire.

The fire caused a power outage for about 750 customers, according to West Penn Power, which dispatched crews to the scene to repair the damage. Power could be restored by about 7 p.m.

Ferguson Township police have noted on Twitter that lights are out at some intersections. Drivers should not drive through when there is a power outage, but must instead stop at intersections if the lights are not on.

Related content

Community

Comments

Videos

State College prayer service for police officers and peace

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos