Share our heritage: 1968 Bellefonte Area High School football team

Today’s photo is from “The Battle of Benner Pike,” by Ralph Gray.
It shows the 1968 Bellefonte Area High School football team.
The team, which finished 9-0-0, was the Western Conference and Central Counties champion.
First row, from left: Dave Green, Bill Sheckler, Jeff Watson, Denny DeWitt, Vernon Monsell, Bob Snook, Jim Walker, Sam Nastase, Tom Tressler, Kelley Neidigh and Neil Shaw.
Second row: Tom Brooks, Dave O’Shell, John Walizer, Frank Oesterling, Dan Faulkner, Roy Wilkinson, Rick Clevenstine, Phil Praskovich, Jim Grey and Jack Korman.
Third row: Jim Houser, Bill Gordon, Tom Hoover, Duane Kline, Fred Johnson, Greg Brown, Terry Garner, Tom Taylor, Steve Brooks, Denny Corl and Bill Luther.
Fourth row: Mike Taylor, manager, Bob Wallace, coach Jim Williams, head coach Bill Luther, coach Dick Bell, John Plozner, Bob Emel, Art Ulrich, Steve Harvey, Dave Buchanan and Carl Green.
“The Battle of Benner Pike” is available at the Centre County Library and Historical Museum in Bellefonte, and in the State College area at the home of Mike Williams in Boalsburg and the Centre County Historical Society.
